|
|
Florence Mojta
Cherry Hill - Florence Mojta (nee Garbacki). Passed away on April 5, 2019, at age 94, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Pennsauken, NJ, and Boynton Beach, FL. Loving wife of the late Francis J. Mother of Florence Rotondo of Maple Shade, Bernadette (Michael) Winslow of Hagerstown, MD, Felicia Neukirch of Port St. Lucie, FL, and the late Kathleen. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian burial on Friday, April 12 at 10:30am in St. Joseph's Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ. interment at St. Joseph Cemetery Chews Landing, NJ.
A Viewing will be held Thursday evening, April 11 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again Friday morning April 12 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Predpelski Funeral Home, 983 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name can be made to St Joseph's Church Restoration Fund.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019