Florence O. Gerst
Audubon formerly of Amber Terrace - On July 11, 2019 Florence O. (nee Shone) Gerst. Beloved wife of the late Victor C. Gerst Jr. Loving mother of Dennis (Joe) Gerst of Audubon and Donald (Peggy Jo) Gerst of Blackwood. Also survived by 4 grandchildren Devon Gerst, Paige Gerst both of Blackwood, Florence Gerst-Ryan, Jason Gerst-Ryan both of Audubon, brother Earl "Buz" (Penny) Shone of Clementon, Maragert "Peggy" (John) Tyler of Voorhees and many loving nieces and nephews. Florence worked Quality Control in the Pharmaceutical industry for Whyath Drug Company in Cherry Hill. She was a member of the Red Hats, Amber Terrace Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Berlin VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Laurel Hill Bible Church. Relative and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening July 19, 2019, 7pm to 9pm and Saturday morning July 20, 2019, 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. Memorial donations in Florence's name may be made to Laurel Hill Bible Church, 1260 Blackwood-Clementon Rd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019