Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Gerst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence O. Gerst


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence O. Gerst Obituary
Florence O. Gerst

Audubon formerly of Amber Terrace - On July 11, 2019 Florence O. (nee Shone) Gerst. Beloved wife of the late Victor C. Gerst Jr. Loving mother of Dennis (Joe) Gerst of Audubon and Donald (Peggy Jo) Gerst of Blackwood. Also survived by 4 grandchildren Devon Gerst, Paige Gerst both of Blackwood, Florence Gerst-Ryan, Jason Gerst-Ryan both of Audubon, brother Earl "Buz" (Penny) Shone of Clementon, Maragert "Peggy" (John) Tyler of Voorhees and many loving nieces and nephews. Florence worked Quality Control in the Pharmaceutical industry for Whyath Drug Company in Cherry Hill. She was a member of the Red Hats, Amber Terrace Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Berlin VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Laurel Hill Bible Church. Relative and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening July 19, 2019, 7pm to 9pm and Saturday morning July 20, 2019, 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. Memorial donations in Florence's name may be made to Laurel Hill Bible Church, 1260 Blackwood-Clementon Rd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now