Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Florence P. Dougherty


1933 - 2019
Florence P. Dougherty Obituary
Florence P. Dougherty

Erial - On July 2, 2019, Floss, age 86, beloved wife of the late James J. Dougherty. Loving mother of Marci (Frank) Cheesman, the late James J. Dougherty Jr., Carol (Bill) Gaskill, Bill (Lisa) and the late Michael (Michelle). Also survived by 8 grandchildren, siblings; Carol Johnston, Rose Armstrong, the late William Lee; dear friend Judy Holton and many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening 5-7 pm with funeral services starting at 7:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 4, 2019
