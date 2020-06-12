Florence (Gresh) Richey
Florence Richey (nee Gresh) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 8, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Warren B. Richey. Loving mother of Steven Richey (Lisa) of Camas, WA, Susan Hutchinson (Bill) of Cincinnati, OH, Douglas Richey (Kim) of Tabor City, NC and David Richey (Peggy) of Maple Shade, NJ. Dear sister of Albert Gresh of Delray Beach, FL. Devoted grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 4. Viewing Wednesday morning 9:15 to 10:15am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial 11am at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Christ Our Light Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
