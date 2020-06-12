Florence Richey (nee Gresh) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 8, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Warren B. Richey. Loving mother of Steven Richey (Lisa) of Camas, WA, Susan Hutchinson (Bill) of Cincinnati, OH, Douglas Richey (Kim) of Tabor City, NC and David Richey (Peggy) of Maple Shade, NJ. Dear sister of Albert Gresh of Delray Beach, FL. Devoted grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 4. Viewing Wednesday morning 9:15 to 10:15am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial 11am at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Christ Our Light Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.