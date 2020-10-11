Florence (Flip) Rosenkranz



Galloway, NJ - Florence (Flip) Rosenkranz, age 97, of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 9 2020. Florence was born in New Rochelle, New York to the late Harry and Theresa Simon. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Rosenkranz. They shared many happy years together in Pennsauken New Jersey. Florence helped establish the children's library at the Carson Elementary School. Florence is survived by her children Sherry Rosenkranz, Lynn Rosenkranz and Howard (Patricia) Rosenkranz. The family will be holding a private service. Memorial contributions can be made to Gilda's Club of South Jersey. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home, Inc.









