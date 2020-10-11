1/1
Florence (Flip) Rosenkranz
Florence (Flip) Rosenkranz

Galloway, NJ - Florence (Flip) Rosenkranz, age 97, of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 9 2020. Florence was born in New Rochelle, New York to the late Harry and Theresa Simon. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Rosenkranz. They shared many happy years together in Pennsauken New Jersey. Florence helped establish the children's library at the Carson Elementary School. Florence is survived by her children Sherry Rosenkranz, Lynn Rosenkranz and Howard (Patricia) Rosenkranz. The family will be holding a private service. Memorial contributions can be made to Gilda's Club of South Jersey. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home, Inc.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. -
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
