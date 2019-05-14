|
|
Florence T. Gargel
Maple Shade - Florence T. Gargel (nee Lynch) age 90 of Maple Shade passed away on May 13, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Floss was born on May 3, 1929 in Philadelphia and has resided in Maple Shade since 1951. She retired from the Cherry Hill Hospital as Cafeteria Manager, and was a member of the Maple Shade Historical Society and the Moorestown Friends Meals on Wheels. Floss enjoyed playing cards and writing letters to the editor of the newspaper.
Beloved wife of the late Harry R. Gargel, Sr., mother of the late Harry R. Gargel, Jr., sister of the late Anne Lynch, Catherine Mulderig, James Lynch and Lillian Phillips, she is survived by her loving children Vicki (Gregg) Crystalls and Kathleen (Michael) Davis, her cherished grandchildren Meghan and Erin Crystalls, also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation on Friday, May 17, 10am - 12noon at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd, Maple Shade. Funeral service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019