1/
Florice L. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florice L. Walker

Deptford - Florice L. Walker, age 60, of Deptford, NJ, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Camden, NJ and attended Jefferson College of Nursing where she earned her Bachelor's degree. Florice worked as a neonatal nurse for over 30 years at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. She was a lover of all animals, nature, and a wildlife enthusiast. An avid reader, Florice also enjoyed going to the beach to watch the sunrise and sunset. She will be deeply missed. Florice is predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years, Ronald "Mickey" Walker and mother, Florice Williams.She is survived by her siblings, Richard Williams, Kelly Hammerle (John), Roger Williams and Amy Brown; grandchild, Taylor Schemeley; niece, Elizabeth Hammerle; and nephew, Matthew Hammerle.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Florice will be laid to rest beside Mickey at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org and/or to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org. During the current phase of reopening during the New Jersey State of Emergency the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 52 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the Walker family. We respectfully ask that you limit the time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inglesby & Son Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved