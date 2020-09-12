Florice L. Walker
Deptford - Florice L. Walker, age 60, of Deptford, NJ, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Camden, NJ and attended Jefferson College of Nursing where she earned her Bachelor's degree. Florice worked as a neonatal nurse for over 30 years at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. She was a lover of all animals, nature, and a wildlife enthusiast. An avid reader, Florice also enjoyed going to the beach to watch the sunrise and sunset. She will be deeply missed. Florice is predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years, Ronald "Mickey" Walker and mother, Florice Williams.She is survived by her siblings, Richard Williams, Kelly Hammerle (John), Roger Williams and Amy Brown; grandchild, Taylor Schemeley; niece, Elizabeth Hammerle; and nephew, Matthew Hammerle.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Florice will be laid to rest beside Mickey at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association
by visiting www.heart.org
and/or to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org
. During the current phase of reopening during the New Jersey State of Emergency the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 52 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the Walker family. We respectfully ask that you limit the time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects.