Floyd L. Cranmer, Jr.
Of Marlton, NJ - Formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Passed away April 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Natalie (nee Morris). Loving father of Natalie McKnight (William), Floyd W.M. Cranmer (Maryann) and the late Anne E. Cranmer. Devoted grandfather of Daniel W. McKnight and Sarah R. McKnight. Dear brother of Eleanor Olivier and the late Ernie Cranmer. Mr. Cranmer served in the US Navy during World War II. He worked as a self employed architect during most of his career. He was a member of Haddonfield United Methodist Church and of Pure Food Watch, an organic gardening group for which he often wrote articles. He was always advising others of the dangers of genetically modified foods. He was also a prolific writer of Letters to the Editor of the Courier Post. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 1-2pm Monday, and to the Memorial Service 2pm Monday, May 6, at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Floyd's memory to Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019