Frances Anne Payne
Palmyra - Frances Anne Payne (Nee Heer) of Palmyra, NJ passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at the age of 71. Frani was born June 10, 1947 in Philadelphia. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1964 and began working in a bank doing clerical work. Frani always supported America's troops and started volunteering at the YMCA as a dance host for the servicemen during the Vietnam War. It was at one of these dances that she met a handsome young Navy man named Charlie and they got married three months later. After the war they decided to make Palmyra, NJ their home for many years to come. Frani was a quiet soul, on the shy side, but she most definitely had tremendous inner strength and is terribly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Charlie Payne. Frani is survived by her son Michael Payne and daughter Jaime Pollard(Ryan), as well as three grandchildren Shannon, Joseph and Rylee Pollard, and her longtime very dear friends the Colpe family of Philadelphia, Ms. Bettyann Shea of Largo, FL and Ms. Trish Trickett of Queensland, Australia. As per Frani's request no services are planned.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019