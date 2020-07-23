Frances C. Baumgartner



On the 20th day of July 2020, Frances (White) Baumgartner departed this world and upon the Lord's command, St. Peter opened the gates of Heaven for her passage. She passed away in her private residence at Medford Leas Retirement Community, Medford, New Jersey.



Frances was born December 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York. She was the middle child of three born to Arthur J. White Sr. And Clare (Bennett) White. Frances was known as "Bubby" to her family and the many friends she acquired during her long life.



Frances married Walter A. Baumgartner Jr. on October 1, 1949 in St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Teaneck, New Jersey. They went on to raise their family in Randolph, N.J. Frances was a dedicated stay-at-home mother of six children, but volunteered her time for many years to the Girl Scouts of America as cookie chairman and served as secretary for the local chapter Women's Club. An avid reader, Frances enjoyed her job at the Moorestown Public Library for 17 years, retiring in July, 1995.



Frances loved to travel and for a time traveled to many countries around the world including the British Isles, parts of Europe, Russia, China, and Japan. Frances lived a long full life treasuring the good times and adept at weathering the hard times always with a strong faith in God. She was an inspiration to many people and was known for her sunny smile, intelligence and quick wit. She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her brother, Arthur White Jr. of Lake Hopatcong, N.J. Her son, Walter Baumgartner (Connie) of Boise, Idaho, her daughters Ellen Johnston (Patrick) Syracuse, N.Y., Patricia Sepessy (Pat) Delran, N.J., Jeanne Ream (Jeff) Coatesville, PA. , and Annmarie Pullman (John) Palmyra, PA., ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Jr., her sister Jeanne French, her oldest daughter Christine Gray and her half-sister Caroline Mattes.



On Saturday, July 25, 2020 a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, at St. Isaac Jogues R.C. Church, 349 Evesboro-Medford Rd Marlton, NJ.



Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Fran's name to one of these organizations:



Medford Leas Arboretum Fund, One Medford Leas Way, Medford, NJ 08055; or to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.



Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store