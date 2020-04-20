|
Frances C. Borman (formerly Jeitner) passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2020 at the age of 100, in Cherry Hill NJ. Frances is survived by her daughter Colleen(Tim); sons David(Jean) & Charles; daughter-in-law Sally and grandchildren Matthew(Tina), Becky(Josh) & Jackie(Jim). Also survived by nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Frances & Charles Jeitner; husband Ike; son Eugene; grandson Gene, and daughter-in-law Sue.
Frances was born on November 7th, 1919 in Camden, NJ. She, along with her eight siblings, grew up on Tioga Street. Frances married her loving husband Ike and they had four children together: Eugene, Charles, David & Colleen. They raised their family in Fairview. Frances worked at a cigar factory and meat packing plant until she dedicated herself full-time to raising her children and running a household. Her husband Ike worked for Camden County Board of Elections.
Frances was an amazingly positive, kind, patient, strong-willed and witty woman. She enjoyed the simple things in life and never let a day go by without a smile or laugh. Her family, good food, and crafting were most important to her. Some of her loves in life were: cooking/baking, sewing/crocheting, keeping things tidy, watching soap operas, taking long car rides, flying in an airplane, watching the birds, listening to music, singing & dancing, tending to her garden & house plants and spending as much time with her family as possible.
Frances was a very special soul. Her spirit and light will truly be missed, but she will absolutely live on in the hearts of those she touched over the course of her lifetime. Services will be held privately. Frances will rest in peace alongside her husband Ike at Locustwood Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. A celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020