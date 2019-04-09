|
|
Frances C. Pora
Cherry Hill - Frances C. Pora, age 87, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. She was born to the late Emanuel and Mary (nee Durs) August in Scranton, PA. Frances was a parishioner at Christ our Light Catholic Church in Cherry Hill. She enjoyed walking the Cherry Hill Mall with her friends and spending time with her family. Frances was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Frances is predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Pora and by her siblings, Emanuel August, Dolores Fontana, and Joseph August.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Pora and his wife Melanie, Dave Pora and his wife Donna, and Diane Pora; sisters, Hilda August, Marie Demmer, and Eleanor Brunje; grandchildren, Amanda Lanze and Christine Carr and great grandchildren, Sophia Carr and Elizabeth Carr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on April 12, 2019 from 10am-11am at Christ our Light Catholic Church, located at 402 Kings Hwy N., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019