Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
856-881-3040
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Nativity
2677 North Delsea Drive
Franklinville, NJ
Franklinville - Frances Helen Coveleski (nee Connell) on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Age 90. Wife of 44 years to the late Joseph Paul Coveleski. Mother of Frances (Jack) Nelson of Elsinboro Township, Joseph J. (Diane) Coveleski of Pittsgrove, and the late Debbie Taylor. Grandmother of Amy Waters, Joseph M. Coveleski, Stephen B. Coveleski, James Jones, Jennifer (Dan) Sutterley, Tracy Dolson, Jeff Taylor, Stephanie Berrios, and Debbie Chapman. Great-grandmother of 17. Daughter of the late Phillip Thomas and Helen Ellen (nee Jeckot) Connell.

Born in Nanticoke, PA and raised in Philadelphia, Frances was a longtime resident of Pennsauken before moving to Franklinville in 1980. She was a graduate of Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia. Frances enjoyed crocheting and sewing and used to make all of her own dresses. She and her husband loved to dance and would spend Friday and Saturday nights ballroom dancing and Sundays out doing the polka.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral mass on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Church of the Nativity, 2677 North Delsea Drive, Franklinville, NJ 08322. Interment Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 150 9th Avenue, PO Box 250, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on May 24, 2019
