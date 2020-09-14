1/
Frances DiLodovico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances DiLodovico

Marlton - Frances DiLodovico (nee Christinzio), of Marlton, NJ, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020. She was 106 years old. Frances previously resided in North Wildwood, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis DiLodovico. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Irene LaProcido and her husband John; cherished grandsons, John LaProcido and his wife Elizabeth of Haddonfield, NJ and Louis LaProcido and his wife Erin of Pacific Grove, California; adoring great-grandchildren John, Marc, Matthew and Diana; dear nephew Michael Cipolla and his wife Elizabeth of Cherry Hill, NJ and great niece Christine Vadino and her husband Frank; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially those at the Evesham Township Senior Center, where she spent many hours with her dear friends. With the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 services will be held privately. If desired memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved