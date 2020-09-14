Frances DiLodovicoMarlton - Frances DiLodovico (nee Christinzio), of Marlton, NJ, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020. She was 106 years old. Frances previously resided in North Wildwood, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis DiLodovico. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Irene LaProcido and her husband John; cherished grandsons, John LaProcido and his wife Elizabeth of Haddonfield, NJ and Louis LaProcido and his wife Erin of Pacific Grove, California; adoring great-grandchildren John, Marc, Matthew and Diana; dear nephew Michael Cipolla and his wife Elizabeth of Cherry Hill, NJ and great niece Christine Vadino and her husband Frank; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially those at the Evesham Township Senior Center, where she spent many hours with her dear friends. With the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 services will be held privately. If desired memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.