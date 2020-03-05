|
Frances DiPiero
Sewell, NJ - Frances Rose DiPiero age 75, of Sewell passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home of breast cancer. Frances was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School. She worked at Kennedy Hospital in Washington Township, NJ as an executive assistant to the Administrator and was the 1st Director of Guest Relations. Frances loved to golf, was a member of Tavistock Country Club and a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Frances is survived by her husband, Alfred; children, Christopher (Annette), Karen McKeever (Bob), Matthew (Valerie), John P. Campbell (Christi) and Douglas (Melanie); grandchildren, Samantha, Michael, Zachary, Dominic, John, Bobby, Katherine, Gianna, Maya and Emma; and siblings, Joseph, Marie and Adeline. Family and Friends are invited to visit from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Catholic Community Of The Holy Spirit At Holy Name Of Jesus Parish Center, 17 Earlington Ave. Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, with entombment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hurffville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society at the Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, 17 Earlington Ave., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020