Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mantua - Frances E. Foster (nee Long), on May 7, 2020, of Mantua; formerly of Gloucester Twp. Age 100. Beloved wife of the late William Foster. Devoted mother of Barbara Hunt and the late Frank Foster. Loving grandmom of Bonnie Lutz (William), Ken Hunt (Kris), William Hunt (Theresa), and great grandmom of Connie (Brian), Jorden, Randy (Angie), Lauren, Alyssa, and Taylor and the late William Lutz; and great great grandmom of Scarlett, William, and Reed. Preceded in death by four siblings. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Frances was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Sinawik Club. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020
