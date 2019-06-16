Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Dildine) On June 9, 2019, age 89, Survived by Charles F. Reinert & the late Dr. Harold W. Rushton; Mother of David (Debra) of Front Royal, VA, Mark (Alla) of Boulder, CO, Christopher (Andreza) of Irvington, NY, Leslie (Barry) Cerf of Philadelphia, PA, Nan of Audubon, NJ and the late Jayne Rushton; Grandmother of eleven; Great-grandmother of one and mother-in-law of George Surowicz.

Mrs. Rushton Reinert's Celebration of Life service on Friday, June 21st, 4-5:15 PM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ will include greetings of family and friends from 4 PM to 5:15 PM followed by spoken remembrances and stories from 5:30 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mrs. Rushton Reinert may be made to either Holy Redeemer Hospice, 150 Ninth Ave., Runnemede, NJ 08078 or to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give/mail-check .
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
