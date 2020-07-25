Frances Elizabeth Dirkes
Ocean City, NJ - Frances Elizabeth Dirkes (nee Demery), born December 8, 1919, passed on July 22, 2020 at the age of 100. Formerly of Erial, NJ. Predeceased by her beloved husband V. Douglas Dirkes. Loving mother of Douglas W. (Rosemary) of Waterford Works, NJ and Debra DiOrio (the late Charles) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Dear grandmother of Rebecca Guy (Brent) of Wilmington, NC, Amy Chess of Hillsborough, NJ, Jonathan Dirkes of Waterford Works, NJ, and Daniel DiOrio of Bengaluru, India. Predeceased by granddaughter Carrie Ann McKeever. Devoted great grandmother of Alexa Chess, Kayla Chess, Gavin Wright, and Colin Wright. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and honorary daughter Diane Laag (Rapp). Fran was the last surviving member of the "Greatest Generation" in our family. She wasn't "Rosie the Riveter" but she was a stenographer in the Office of the Superintendent of Shipyards (SupShips) US Navy. In later years, she worked for the Gloucester Twp. Public Schools as a secretary until her retirement. She enjoyed the casino and bowling well into her 80s. She also enjoyed gardening, watching the Phillies, and spending time with her grands. Services will be private at the graveside for immediate family. Although Fran did not pass from the virus, she would have liked to honor the caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Communities Foundation, 3311 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 with "In Memory of Frances Dirkes" in the memo line or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, 2002 Sproul Road 102, Broomall, PA 19008. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.