Frances "Franny" Huber
Magnolia - (nee Capalbo) Of Magnolia, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, age 82 yrs. Beloved wife of 63 yrs to Howard "Sonny." Devoted mother of John (Roe) and Glenn (Christy). Dear sister of James (Coleen) Capalbo, Connie Noxel and the late Marie Giliberti, Barbara Capalbo, Margaret Karwowski, Sonny Capalbo and Michael Capalbo. Loving grandmother of John (Tiffany), Kelli (Joe), and Kerri (Zach). Great-grandmother of Riley, John, Jr., Nora, and Jack. Also survived by her nieces and nephews John Karwowski, Maggie, Chad and Jake Rehiel, Jaime, Dennis and Olivia Cross, and the late Sean Karwowski. Franny was born and raised in South Philadelphia. Family was the center of Franny's life. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, a good cup of coffee and spending time down the shore. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday morning from 8:30 to 10:15 am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am in Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd, Runnemede, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. If desired memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
. To express condolences visit www.njfuneralhome.net
.