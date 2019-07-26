|
|
Frances L. Artis
Marlton - July 24, 2019. Loving wife of the late Saul S. Artis, DDS. Beloved mother of Kenneth J. Artis, Dale Artis-Hackerman and Nancy (Fred) Rosen. Adored grandmother of Lee (Adria Vitlar) Rosen, Matthew (Caroline) Rosen and Megan Rosen. Dear great grandmother of Cannon and Archer. Frances was a resident of Haddon Twp. from 1948 until 2014. She was active in civic affairs particularly with the Cooper Street Association in Camden, NJ. Graveside funeral services will be private. Contributions can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019