Frances M. Baehr
Haddon Twp - Frances M. Baehr (nee Selvaggi), on July 6, 2019 of Haddon Township. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Baehr. Devoted mother of Arthur L. Baehr (Debra) and Roseann Baehr-Cornwell (Bill). Loving grandmother of Laura and Donald. Dear sister of the late Gino Selvaggi, Joseph Selvaggi, Mary Urbano, and Roe Adderly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Knitting & Crochet Club. There will be a viewing from 9:15am to 11:15am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Maria Goretti RC Church, 321 Orchard Ave., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment Gate of Heaven, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019