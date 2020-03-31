Services
Frances M. Godlewski (nee Turant) "Mrs. G" on March 30, 2020 of Deptford. Age 95. Wife of the late Edward F. Godlewski, Sr. Loving mother of Barbara Godlewski (Linda) of Deptford, Lawrence Godlewski (Margaret) of North Carolina and the late Edward F. Godlewski, Jr. (Marilyn). Devoted grandmother of Jessica and Kathryn.

Mrs. G. was a secretary for the St. William The Abbot School in Seaford, NY. She was a social and active member of the Deptford Senior Club and the Mt. Laurel Senior Club.

Due to the current restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. Private Burial at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
