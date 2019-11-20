Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
100 Willowbend Rd.
Marlton, NJ
Marlton NJ - MARSDEN, Frances Mary. (nee Noone) On November 20, 2019. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late George E. Marsden Sr.. Devoted mother of George Jr. (Helen), Thomas (Christine) and Joseph (Brooke). Adoring grandmother of Kate, Grace, Max, Matthew, Grant and Morrissey. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Sunday November 24th from 4-6 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 AM Monday November 25th at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations to Cabrini University or to St. Joseph Preparatory School, PO Box 364, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
