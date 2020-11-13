1/
Frances M. Raffaele
Marlton - RAFFAELE, Frances M. (nee Cristinzio) On November 12, 2020. Age 82. Of Marlton, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M.. Devoted mother of Michael (Alma), Robert (Monica) and Karen Raffaele. Adoring grandmother of Joseph, Dante, Josephine and Franco. Frances will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and her dear friend Tony Pizzo. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday November 17th from 9-10:15 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Rt.73 South Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
