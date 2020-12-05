1/1
Frances "Fran" Marcozzi
Frances "Fran" Marcozzi

Brigantine, NJ - Frances "Fran" Marcozzi, 84, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Camden, NJ she was the daughter of the late Mario and Felicia "Phyllis" (Seri) Viti. She was the devoted wife of Emedio "Mimmy" Marcozzi who she married on Sept 25, 1954.

Frances was a graduate of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Business School and worked as an administrative assistant for various companies before she met her husband and became a homemaker. She also helped her husband as the co-owner and operator of the Airport Motel in Atlantic City and the Belvedere Apartments in Brigantine.

Frances was a member of the Italian American Club, Brigantine Beach Club and was well known for her enjoyment of travel, the beach, crossword puzzles. She was a very dutiful wife and mother and loved her animals and playing host to many family and friends at the holidays.

Frances will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband; Emedio Marcozzi, son; Christopher Marcozzi, daughter; Christine Marcozzi, granddaughters; Devon (Kyle), Dana (Brian), Drew (Chip), sister; Virginia Williams (late, Roger) and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a daughter; Francine Marcozzi and granddog Otis.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org/donate. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Frances please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
