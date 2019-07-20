|
|
Frances Mildred (Bachi) Brady
Smyrna, DE - Frances Mildred (Bachi) Brady, age 95, passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born June 30, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Judith Bacigalupi.
She married Thomas Brady, Jr. in 1957, and raised their family in Haddonfield, NJ.
She loved singing her entire life, and was a member of both a barbershop quartet and the chorus of the Medford Lakes Sweet Adelines, prior to retiring to Port St. Lucie, FL. Frances directed and performed in musical shows for her Spanish Lakes Golf Village Community, and was a member of the Italian American Club and Holy Family Catholic Church. In 2013, they moved to Delaware to be closer to family.
She is survived by Thomas, her husband of 61 years; daughter, Jeannine Stevenson (Michael), Smyrna, DE; sons, Richard, Haddonfield, NJ; Stephen (Diane), Voorhees, NJ and Michael, Voorhees; along with eleven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. We'll miss you Nana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 Noon, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends and family may meet one hour prior at church for visitation with the family. Following the service, there will be a luncheon reception at the family's home in Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 20, 2019