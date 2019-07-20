Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
631 S. State Street
Dover, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
631 S. State Street
Dover, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Mildred (Bachi) Brady


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Mildred (Bachi) Brady Obituary
Frances Mildred (Bachi) Brady

Smyrna, DE - Frances Mildred (Bachi) Brady, age 95, passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born June 30, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Judith Bacigalupi.

She married Thomas Brady, Jr. in 1957, and raised their family in Haddonfield, NJ.

She loved singing her entire life, and was a member of both a barbershop quartet and the chorus of the Medford Lakes Sweet Adelines, prior to retiring to Port St. Lucie, FL. Frances directed and performed in musical shows for her Spanish Lakes Golf Village Community, and was a member of the Italian American Club and Holy Family Catholic Church. In 2013, they moved to Delaware to be closer to family.

She is survived by Thomas, her husband of 61 years; daughter, Jeannine Stevenson (Michael), Smyrna, DE; sons, Richard, Haddonfield, NJ; Stephen (Diane), Voorhees, NJ and Michael, Voorhees; along with eleven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. We'll miss you Nana.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 Noon, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends and family may meet one hour prior at church for visitation with the family. Following the service, there will be a luncheon reception at the family's home in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.