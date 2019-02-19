|
|
Frances Millstein
Cherry Hill, NJ - Feb. 18, 2019. Wife of the late Martin Millstein. Mother of Marc (Andrea) Millstein, Sheldon Millstein and Lisa Milstein. Grandmother of Cara, Jacob (Melissa), Brian (Lauren), Ross (Maria), Zoe, Max and Sophie. Great grandmother of Isaac and Daniel. Graveside services will be Tues. beginning 1:30 pm Alliance Cemetery, Norma, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Marc and Andrea Millstein. Contributions can be made to a .
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019