Frances P. Roberts
Cherry Hill - Frances P. Roberts (nee Koch), age 92, passed away on May 27, 2019.
She was the loving mother of Carol Roberts and Catherine Camlin and beloved grandmother of Jennifer Camlin. She is also survived by 2 great grandchildren Tobyn and Skyler Camlin and one brother Joseph (Anne) Koch.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Monday morning at 9:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM in St. Peter Church Merchantville. Interment will be private. There will be a visitation Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Assn. 501 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019