Frances P. Williams
Barrington, NJ - (nee Parker) On September 29, 2020; Age 95 of Barrington, NJ; Loving mother of Bunni Williams, Phyllis Hargrove and Barry Williams (Netta); Devoted grandmother of Dawn (Churchill), Marquise (Jermaine); Aliyah (Kevin); and Kimberly (Ronald); Dear great-grandmother of Nia, Courtlyn, Oliver and Ronald.
Frances was a proud resident of the Parkside section of Camden where she raised her children and worked at RCA for 25 years before changing careers and becoming a devoted and loyal caregiver. Frances remained with the same family for nearly 49 years until her passing. Frances' passing leaves behind this extended family, including Ann and Kristin, for which she has served an irreplaceable role.
Frances' deep faith provided her the ability to embrace each and every day with a strength and openness to live and love fully, making wonderful memories through her years and her final days.
Family & Friends are invited to Fran's Viewing, Friday Evening, 6-8 pm at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Covid guidelines of masks, social distancing & a restricted number of folks in the building at one time will be in effect. Religious service & entombment will be private.
Arr. by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
(856)429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com