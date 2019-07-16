|
Frances T. Scarpato
Washington Twp. - (nee DeMore) On July 14, 2019. Age 79. Beloved wife of the late Frank P., Jr. Devoted mother of Frank P., III (Alicia), James (Jennifer) and the late Michael Scarpato. Dear Mother-in-law of Kathleen Scarpato. Loving grandmother of Nico, Anthony, Michael, Jr., Dylan, Rebecca, James, Jr., Jacob, Andrew and David. Dear sister of the late James L. DeMore. Dear sister-in-law of Linda Verrecchia (The late Michael) and Laura DeMore.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 8:00-10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 am at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish/Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Glassboro. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory may be made to the John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School, 311 19th Ave., Phila., Pa. 19103
Memory and condolences may be hsare with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 16, 2019