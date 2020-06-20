Frances V. Castrataro
Atco - On June 18, 2020, Frances V. Castrataro, "Fran" (nee Valinoto) passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale Castrataro. Survived by children Francine (Alex) Eberly, Roseanne (John) McErlain, Michael (Lori) Castrataro, Pat (the late Babette) Castrataro, and Lori (Matt) Hackman; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Rita Clavin, Donna Shisler, Rosemarie Johnston, and the late Joanne Cirillo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Fran worked many years at RCA and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She also volunteered for Parents Without Partners and MOPS. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday evening 6-8 pm and Wednesday morning 9:15-10 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass will be held privately. Christian Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.