|
|
Frances Vocale
Pennsauken - (nee Bukowski), age 97 years, passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Anthony R. Devoted mother of the late Barbara Masino. Dear sister of Barbara Bukowski and Lucy Gehring. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement, Frances was employed at RCA/GE in Camden for many years. After retirement she worked at Goodwill in Pennsauken.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 from 9 - 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Road in Pennsauken. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019