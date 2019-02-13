Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
240 Main Street
Mantua, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
240 Main Street
Mantua, NJ
Sewell - age 88 years, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Carullo). Devoted father of Laura Camma-Resino (Paul), Mark (Stephanie), Steve (the late Charlene) and Frank (Eileen). Loving grandfather of Lauren, Tyler, Mark Jr., Matthew, Nick, Leah and Jack and great grandfather of Wyatt and Simone. Dear brother of Gloria Camma, Elaine Beckman and the late Philip Camma, Sadie Fisher and Lillian Iannuzzi.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday from 9:45 to 11 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Incarnation Church at the above address. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019
