Francis Alexander Collings (Fa)
Collingswood - Collingswood, NJ. On February 8, 2019. Age 49. Survived by brothers Larry Collings and Gary Collings and sister-in-law Gail Priest and partner Clark Allen.
Friends are invited to attend Fa's memorial service Monday Feb. 18 at 7 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church 401 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill NJ 08034
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fa's memory may be made to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019