Magnolia - Francis E. Beeunas, on March 31, 2020, of Magnolia. Age 58. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Zielinski). Devoted father of Brittany Beeunas (Troy Webb). Loving son of Helen (nee Grabowski) and the late Francis Beeunas. Dear brother of Kimberly Beeunas. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the late in-laws. Fran enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, and woodworking. He was filled with humor and kindness. Despite all of his hardships, he had gratitude for every day. Fran had a big heart, even bigger than himself. Due to restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020