It is with deep sorrow that we report the passing of our beloved Frank J. Hurley, age 85, on April 9, 2020 in Cherry Hill, NJ.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Regina Sandra (Briggs) Hurley. Frank is survived by his four children and eleven grand children: Sharon Hurley of Robbinsville, NJ and her son Christpoher Zinsli; Greg (and Karen) Hurley of Atco, NJ and their three children Rachel Gorman, Shawna Lewis, Gregory Hurley, Colleen Hurley Huseby of Titusville, Fla and her daughters Meghan Huseby, Erin-Kate Gresham, and Matthew J. Hurley (and Corinne Etienne) of Haddonfield, NJ and their children Matthew C Hurley, Mia Hurley, Brooke Hurley, James Hurley, and Ronan Hurley. Frank is survived by his brothers John Hurley and Tom (Sandy) Hurley and sister Berenice Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Sara Jane Hurley: sisters, Mary Donegan, Kathleen Hurley, Sally Williams, Florence Hurley and Dorothy Hurley and brothers Charles Hurley, and William Hurley.
Prior to residing in Oaklyn, NJ, Frank resided in Collingswood, NJ. Frank owned his own painting business for 20 years, he was also a professional insurance salesman and a real estate agent. Frank's passions included community and church choirs, acting and the performing arts and playing pinochle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church, Haddonfield, NJ. Written condolences may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020