Francis H. ("Frank") Todd
Glassboro - Francis H. ("Frank") Todd, 61, of Glassboro, NJ passed away at home on June 4, 2020. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Albert J. and Frances H. Todd; brother, Albert E. Todd and sister, Sherren Pittser. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Todd (Sally) and Richard Todd (Ann) of Glassboro and sister, JoAnn Scarborough of Manheim, PA; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Frank graduated from Glassboro High School and Glassboro State College. He owned Todd Auto Parts and had a great love for old cars and Bulldogs. He was a member of the Antique Auto Club and attended many car shows in Hershey, PA over the years.
Frank was well loved by many very close friends. The family would like to thank everyone who shared their love with Frank. We will all miss him--our best friend, our loving brother.
There will be no services at the present time. The family would appreciate donations in Frank's name to your local animal shelter. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.