Francis Hubler
Moorestown - Francis "Butch" A. Hubler of Moorestown, NJ, passed away at home on June 24, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born and raised in Camden, NJ and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. One of eleven siblings. Francis served in the US Navy between 1957-1959. He was president of Exacta V & H Corp. in Moorestown for 40 years.
"Butch" loved spending time at the shore walking on the beach, boating, and fishing with his grandchildren.
Husband of the late Barbara (née Willett). Survived by his children Susan Hileman, Wayne Hubler, Todd Hubler and his wife Kriston. The proud grandfather of Braden, Jeffrey, Alexandra, Addison, and Seth. He is survived by his brothers Harry Hubler, Tom Hubler and Ernie Hubler.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28th, from 9 to 11am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Funeral services immediately following at 11 am.
Private interment will be at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd. Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. http://webpa.alsa.org/
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019