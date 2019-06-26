Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Hubler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Hubler


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Hubler Obituary
Francis Hubler

Moorestown - Francis "Butch" A. Hubler of Moorestown, NJ, passed away at home on June 24, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born and raised in Camden, NJ and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. One of eleven siblings. Francis served in the US Navy between 1957-1959. He was president of Exacta V & H Corp. in Moorestown for 40 years.

"Butch" loved spending time at the shore walking on the beach, boating, and fishing with his grandchildren.

Husband of the late Barbara (née Willett). Survived by his children Susan Hileman, Wayne Hubler, Todd Hubler and his wife Kriston. The proud grandfather of Braden, Jeffrey, Alexandra, Addison, and Seth. He is survived by his brothers Harry Hubler, Tom Hubler and Ernie Hubler.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28th, from 9 to 11am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Funeral services immediately following at 11 am.

Private interment will be at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd. Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. http://webpa.alsa.org/

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now