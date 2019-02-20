|
Francis J. "Frank" Culkin, Jr.
Washington Twp. - Suddenly on February 16, 2019 of Washington Twp. Age 75. Beloved husband of Ann E. (nee Doherty). Devoted father of Bethann Murphy (Casey) and Christine Culkin-Gemmell (Timothy). Loving grandfather of Aislinn, Frankie and Molly. Dear brother of Maureen Culkin-Bannar. Uncle of George and Steven. Loved by cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 7:00-9:00 pm and Saturday 10:15-11:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment, Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Veterans Advisory Council " Veterans Helping Veterans" P.O. Box 337 Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019