Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
Washington Twp, NJ
Francis J. "Frank" Culkin, Jr.

Washington Twp. - Suddenly on February 16, 2019 of Washington Twp. Age 75. Beloved husband of Ann E. (nee Doherty). Devoted father of Bethann Murphy (Casey) and Christine Culkin-Gemmell (Timothy). Loving grandfather of Aislinn, Frankie and Molly. Dear brother of Maureen Culkin-Bannar. Uncle of George and Steven. Loved by cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 7:00-9:00 pm and Saturday 10:15-11:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment, Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Veterans Advisory Council " Veterans Helping Veterans" P.O. Box 337 Woodbury, NJ 08096.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
