Francis J. Dougherty
Atlantic City - Francis "Frank" J. Dougherty, on May 22, 2019 of Atlantic City formerly of Darby, PA. Age 64. Beloved son of the late Joseph, Jr. and Winnie (nee Hynes) Dougherty. Loving brother of Joseph Dougherty (Polly), Diane Smurlo (Joe) and Ed Dougherty. Also survived by an aunt, an uncle and many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 10:30am to 12noon on Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia PA 19178-1352. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 24, 2019