MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Reverend Francis J. Gramigna

Reverend Francis J. Gramigna Obituary
Reverend Francis J. Gramigna

Egg Harbor Township - On May 22, 2020. Age 83. Loving son of the late Joseph and Jane Gramigna. Devoted brother of Kathleen "Cass" (late Edward) Garrity and Charles (late Claire) Gramigna, and Sister-in-law Mary Gramigna. Predeceased by Mary (Louis) Lippa, Joan (Thomas) Campbell, Rose (Patrick) McShane, Joseph (Patricia) Gramigna, Edward Gramigna, Sr. Dear uncle of 48 nieces and nephews, and too many great-nieces and great-nephews to count.

Father Frank was born in Oaklyn and was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School in 1955 where he was Captain of the football team. Father attended St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained on May 16, 1964 by Archbishop Celestine Damiano at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden. He was guidance director at Paul VI High School and Chaplin at Cooper Hospital. Father was Pastor at several Parishes: St. Joseph's in Sea Isle City, Assumption in Wildwood Crest and St. Francis de Sales in Barrington. Father Frank had a kind and understanding heart and provided guidance and support to many. He always made the "good a little better" and the "bad easier to take." He was an avid gardener and fisherman.

Due to the restrictions on funerals from Governor Murphy, Father Frank's Committal Prayers will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Once restrictions are lifted, announcement will be made for a public Memorial Mass.

Family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Father's name to St. Vincent de Paul Parish: 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Please write in memo: Rev. Frank Gramigna

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Rev. Francis J. Gramigna. Funeral Arrangements and Inquires may be made through:

McCann-Healey Funeral Home:

Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020
