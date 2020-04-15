Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. "Frank" Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. "Frank" Hurley Obituary
Francis J. "Frank" Hurley

Oaklyn - It is with deep sorrow that we report the passing of our beloved Frank J. Hurley, age 85, on April 9, 2020 in Cherry Hill, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Regina (Briggs) Hurley; his children: Sharon Hurley, Greg (Karen) Hurley, Colleen Hurley Huseby, Matthew (Corinne) Hurley; his grandchildren: Christopher (Suzanne) Zinsli, Rachel (Joe) Gorman, Shawna (Chad) Lewis, Gregory Hurley, Meghan Huseby, Erin-Kate Gresham, Matthew Hurley, Mia Hurley, Brooke Hurley, James Hurley, Ronin Hurley; five great grandchildren; his brothers John Hurley and Tom (Sandy) Hurley and sister Berenice Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Sara Jane Hurley: sisters, Mary Donegan, Kathleen Hurley, Sally Williams, Florence Hurley and Dorothy Hurley and brothers Charles (Chuck) Hurley, and William (Bill) Hurley.

Prior to Oaklyn, NJ, Frank resided in Collingswood, NJ. Frank's passions included singing, karaoke, community and church choirs, performing arts, Pinochle, Philly sports teams and meteorology. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church, Haddonfield, NJ. Written condolences may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.healeyfuneralhomes.com/obituary/frank-hurley.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -