Francis J. "Frank" Hurley
Oaklyn - It is with deep sorrow that we report the passing of our beloved Frank J. Hurley, age 85, on April 9, 2020 in Cherry Hill, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Regina (Briggs) Hurley; his children: Sharon Hurley, Greg (Karen) Hurley, Colleen Hurley Huseby, Matthew (Corinne) Hurley; his grandchildren: Christopher (Suzanne) Zinsli, Rachel (Joe) Gorman, Shawna (Chad) Lewis, Gregory Hurley, Meghan Huseby, Erin-Kate Gresham, Matthew Hurley, Mia Hurley, Brooke Hurley, James Hurley, Ronin Hurley; five great grandchildren; his brothers John Hurley and Tom (Sandy) Hurley and sister Berenice Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Sara Jane Hurley: sisters, Mary Donegan, Kathleen Hurley, Sally Williams, Florence Hurley and Dorothy Hurley and brothers Charles (Chuck) Hurley, and William (Bill) Hurley.
Prior to Oaklyn, NJ, Frank resided in Collingswood, NJ. Frank's passions included singing, karaoke, community and church choirs, performing arts, Pinochle, Philly sports teams and meteorology. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church, Haddonfield, NJ. Written condolences may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.healeyfuneralhomes.com/obituary/frank-hurley.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020