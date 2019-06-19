Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Francis J. Karas passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. He was 68 years old. Husband of the late Maryann N. Karas (nee Dolezar). Frank was an Aviation mechanic, pilot, glider instructor and tow plane pilot. He loved fishing, hunting, and generally anything to do with the outdoors. Frank is survived by his sister Eleanor DeBeaulieu and step children Charles Zellman, Denise Zellman, and Amy Zellman. Frank was a veteran of the US Army. He served his country during the Vietnam War. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday June 20th from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Published in Courier-Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019
