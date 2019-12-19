|
Francis "Frank" J. Keith
Brooklawn - On December 16, 2019. Age 57. Loving and devoted husband of 27 years to Joan Keith (nee Murphy). Loving father of Michael J. Keith and Emily E. Keith. Cherished son of the late John and Rita Keith. Beloved brother of Michael J. Keith (Addie) and the late Delores Ward (surviving Tom). Dear brother-in-law of Debbie Mason, Michael Murphy (Marie), Jerry Murphy (Sherle) and the late Peggy Ribchinsky (late Mike). Cherished son in law of Anna Murphy and the late Gerald Murphy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Frank was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School. He worked over 25 years in transportation for Virtua Hospital of Voorhees. Frank was a proud member for over 30 years in the Sons of American Legion Squadron 72 in Brooklawn. He was a Past Squadron Commander in the Sons of the American Legion for 11 years and Squadron Adjutant for 30 years. He volunteered many years as a coach for the Gloucester City Mustangs and baseball and softball in Brooklawn.
Relatives, friends and members of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 72 are invited to his viewing on Sunday evening December 22nd, from 7 to 9 PM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. On Monday December 23rd, a morning viewing will be held from 8:45 to 9:45 AM at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Memorial donations may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Please memo, Francis J. Keith.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Francis J. Keith. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019