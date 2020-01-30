Services
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
(856) 546-9040
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
4th Ave & Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
1929 - 2020
Barrington - Frank, age 90 yrs, of Barrington, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 65 yrs to Barbara (nee Harrington). Devoted father of Frank R. Vasile (Jean Cherry), Carol Kummer (Gregory), and Annemarie Mills (Peter). Dear brother of Joseph Vasile. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Born in Boston, MA, Frank was a 60 year resident of Barrington where he was a Life Member of the former Barrington Post 7247. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Frank retired from Getty Oil after 37 yrs of service. Additionally, Frank was a longtime coach for the Barrington Girls Softball League and an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday evening from 7 to 9 pm and again on Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday 11 am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 4th Ave & Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu, of flowers donations may be made to Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
