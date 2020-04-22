Services
Francis James Brennan


1929 - 2020
Francis James Brennan

Mt. Laurel - Francis James Brennan, age 90 of Mt Laurel (formally Collingswood) NJ passed on April 17, 2020.

Beloved husband of fifty years to the late Amelia (Bonfini), Devoted father of Diane (late Joseph) Blair, Donna (late Ken) Dight both of Mt Laurel; Cherished grandfather of Michael (Cyndi), David (Andrea) Blair and Edward Dight, Loving great grandfather to Mason Michael and James Francis; Dear brother-in-law to Anne and the late Arthur Augugliaro. Loving uncle to Linda (John), Christopher (Alexis), Matthew, Art (Jeanne), Alex (Emily), Andrew, Adam and Amanda. Brother to the late Joseph (Betty) and late John (Julie) Brennan, loving uncle to many Brennan nieces and nephews.

Frank owned his own precision sheet metal business for many years. After he retired, he volunteered on the battleship NJ and Cathedral Kitchen. His true passion in life was his family.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will take place when restrictions are lifted and will be published on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
