Cherry Hill Township - Francis Xavier Keashen, 59, was from the Erlton South section of Cherry Hill Township, a small housing subdivision squeezed between the Cooper River and Route 70 that resembled neighborhoods in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. Fran was the second youngest of an Irish Catholic family made up of his beloved mother, Mary, and father Daniel, four sisters, Maryanne, Patricia, Eileen, Kate, and his brother, Daniel. He is survived by his brother and sisters and his nieces and nephews, Tara, Megan, Jennifer, Kathleen, Dan, Timothy and Sean. A celebration of life is being delayed because of the pandemic and is being planned for late summer. A private internment will be held for family so Fran can be reunited with his mother and father. Donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice (265 S. Route 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043) or American Legion Post 372 (1532 Martin Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002). Please visit schetterfh.com.




Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
