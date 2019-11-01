|
Francis L. "Frank" McGee
Haddon Township - On October 28, 2019. Age 72 of Haddon Township. Loving and devoted husband of 50 years to Rebecca J. McGee (nee Stafford). Beloved father of Kevin L. McGee (Kristina) and the late Matthew F. McGee. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Elizabeth, Holly, Ryan, Kristyna, Casey and Chase. Beloved brother of William McGee (Linda) and Susan Carvel (William) and brother-in-law of Ruth McGee.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday Nov. 4 from 9:30 to 10:45 at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Warwick Rd, Magnolia, NJ 08049. Funeral service 11 AM. Interment will follow in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Francis L. McGee.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019