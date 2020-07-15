1/
Francis M. "Frank" Plefka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis M. Plefka "Frank"

Magnolia - Francis M. Plefka "Frank" of Magnolia, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ died July 14, 2020. He was 73. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Wylie). Loving father of Frank S. Plefka (Lori) of Blackwood, NJ; Daniel Plefka (Amy) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Brian Plefka (Allison) of Philadelphia, PA. Devoted grandfather of Karly McGlinn (TJ), Frankie, Kaitlyn and Kennedy. Devoted great grandfather of Presley Jane. Dear brother of Elaine Harland (Bert) and Nancy Rupczyk (Art). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Collingswood Highschool. Viewing Saturday morning 10am to 12pm at the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to IHOC, 1989 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Please visit schetterfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schetter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved