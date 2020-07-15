Francis M. Plefka "Frank"
Magnolia - Francis M. Plefka "Frank" of Magnolia, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ died July 14, 2020. He was 73. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Wylie). Loving father of Frank S. Plefka (Lori) of Blackwood, NJ; Daniel Plefka (Amy) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Brian Plefka (Allison) of Philadelphia, PA. Devoted grandfather of Karly McGlinn (TJ), Frankie, Kaitlyn and Kennedy. Devoted great grandfather of Presley Jane. Dear brother of Elaine Harland (Bert) and Nancy Rupczyk (Art). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Collingswood Highschool. Viewing Saturday morning 10am to 12pm at the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to IHOC, 1989 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Please visit schetterfh.com
