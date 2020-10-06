1/
Francis "Mike" Madden
1938 - 2020
Francis "Mike" Madden

Laurel Springs - Francis J. "Mike" Madden, 82 years, of Laurel Springs NJ and Chincoteague VA, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Beloved husband for 56 years of Gail (née Rogers). Loving father of Jill (Michael) Ricca. Dear brother of Robert (Pat) and George (Phyllis) and brother-in-law of Sandy (Tony Giuffre). Cherished grandfather of Michael Jr. and Briana (Steve). Also survived by his nieces and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Mon from 10:30AM to 12PM at COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN. Service 12PM. Cremation and interment in Berlin Cemetery will take place privately. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Donations to Wounded Warrior Project OR Samaritan's Purse. For more information www.costantinoprimofh.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
